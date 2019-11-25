Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Sings Romantic Song; Arti Asks 'Are You In Love With Himanshi?'

Bigg Boss 13 continues to entertain its viewers with the drama that is happening in the house between the contestants. The recent fight between Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla has once again skyrocketed the viewership for the reality TV show. Asim is one again in the spotlight now, but for completely different reasons. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Asim seems to be on cloud nine and is seen singing by his fellow contestant Arti Singh. His mood makes Arti wonder if he is in love with another contestant, Himanshi Gaur.

Is Asim in love with Himanshi?

Read|Bigg Boss 13 | Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates | Salman Gets Furious At Housemates

In the above video, Asim can be seen singing the popular romantic song Kyun Chalti Hai Pawan next to Arti. As he happy sings, Arti begins to wonder about the reasons for his mood. She then asks him if he is in love with fellow contestant Himanshi.

Read|Bigg Boss 13: Girlfriend Akanksha Reveals Paras Chhabra's Strategy For The Game

Asim says that he does not love her but he does like her. Arti says that she can see the way Asim deals with Himanshi, adding that he does not care for anyone in the house as much as he does for Himanshi, which is why she thinks Asim definitely has feelings for Himanshi. Asim reverts by saying that he behaves differently to different people, saying that he also likes Shefali but he does not treat her like Himanshi. That comment makes Arti double down and she states that she means the same thing, that Asim likes Himanshi in a different way unlike anyone else in the house.

Read|Bigg Boss 13: 3 Instances That Prove Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz Are Friends Again

Asim has shown signs that he likes Himanshi for a long time now. When Himanshi was down with typhoid and pneumonia it was Asim that cared for her. Himanshi even said that she liked the way he took care of her. However, she had previously said that she did not Asim flirting with her as she was already engaged to someone else. Asim's feelings for Himanshi were also spotted by Shefali once, who had told him to confess his feelings to Himanshi. Though Asim was reluctant and did not do so.

Perhaps Bigg Boss 13 will arrange a date between Asim and Himanshi in the future, provided they are both still in the house. Rumour also has it that Bigg Boss 13 is going to be extended and will air till February of 2020 instead of just January of 2020. However, this fact has yet to be officially confirmed.

Read|Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's Wife Files Complaint, Asks Media To Avoid 'fake Relatives'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.