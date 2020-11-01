Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram Posts Prove She Is Complete 'Mamma's Girl'

Amruta Khanvilkar is known for her acting and dancing skills. The ace actor has worked in several Hindi and Marathi movies as well as graced her presence in several television shows. Amruta Khanvilkar shares a strong bond with her mother. These pictures and videos on her Instagram handle prove that Amruta is truly a Mamma’s girl. Take a look at Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram posts below

Amruta Khanvilkar’s photos and videos with her mom

Amruta celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother. The actor posed along with her mother in front of the idol and was donned in a simple yellow Kurti with her hair left open. Amruta’s mother donned a light pink kurta with a red and gold design. In the second picture, Amruta was seen hugging her mother. Her caption read, “Ganpati आणि माझी forever Gauri” Take a look at the post.

Amruta and her mother celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Also Read: Amruta Khanvilkar Malhotra Reveals The Names Of The Movies That Changed Her Life

On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, Amruta penned a heartfelt wish for her mother. She wrote that she is nothing without her and hopes to make her the happiest and proudest mom. Reminiscing about the old times, Amruta wrote that their journey has been filled with so many ups and downs and that her mother has sailed the hardest waters with her. The actor also expressed how lucky she is that her mother chose to give Amruta all her unconditional love. She also went on to prepare a special dessert for her mother since she hates birthday cakes. Take a look at the posts below.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s heartfelt wish for her mother

Also Read: Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram Proves She Is 'plant Mommy', Take A Look

Amruta prepares a special dessert on her mother’s birthday

Amruta shared an appreciation post for her mom wherein the duo was seen posing with missal pav. Amruta stated that she is a die-hard of missal pav and it was the first time they prepared it at home. She also thanked her mother for preparing it. In the end, she wrote a quirky line that read, “Ps - I have been begging her to make recipe videos but she kicks me off the kitchen saying “मी चांगले कपडे नाही घातलेत etc etc” that translates to ‘I haven’t worn good clothes’. See the post.

Amruta appreciates her mother for preparing Misal Pav

Also Read: Did You Know Amruta Khanvilkar Was On 'Eka Peksha Ek' Before Gaining Mainstream Popularity

Also Read: Amruta Khanvilkar Shares Best Part About Being An Actor, Says Patience Is Key

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.