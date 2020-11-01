Amruta Khanvilkar's Instagram Posts Prove She Is Complete 'Mamma's Girl'

Quick links:
Amruta Khanvilkar is known for her acting and dancing skills. The ace actor has worked in several Hindi and Marathi movies as well as graced her presence in several television shows. Amruta Khanvilkar shares a strong bond with her mother. These pictures and videos on her Instagram handle prove that Amruta is truly a Mamma’s girl. Take a look at Amruta Khanvilkar’s Instagram posts below
Amruta celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her mother. The actor posed along with her mother in front of the idol and was donned in a simple yellow Kurti with her hair left open. Amruta’s mother donned a light pink kurta with a red and gold design. In the second picture, Amruta was seen hugging her mother. Her caption read, “Ganpati आणि माझी forever Gauri” Take a look at the post.
On the occasion of her mother’s birthday, Amruta penned a heartfelt wish for her mother. She wrote that she is nothing without her and hopes to make her the happiest and proudest mom. Reminiscing about the old times, Amruta wrote that their journey has been filled with so many ups and downs and that her mother has sailed the hardest waters with her. The actor also expressed how lucky she is that her mother chose to give Amruta all her unconditional love. She also went on to prepare a special dessert for her mother since she hates birthday cakes. Take a look at the posts below.
#happybirthdaymom #myworld #soulmate I m nothing without you I hope to make you the happiest and proudest .... our journey together has been filled with so many ups and downs and you have sailed the hardest waters with me .... and been there no matter what. I m lucky that you choose to give me all your unconditional love Mamma I love you ga Always stay with me basss #aaivedi #myno2s
Mom hates bday cakes. The only thing she loves is desserts with ice cream and mangoes Since it was her 60 th bday I had to make her something special So decided to make an #oreocake Ingredients - Oreo biscuits - milk - Nutella or dairy milk 1) grind the biscuits in a mixer 2) add milk to make a nice thick paste 3) pour it in a bowl which can fit into a cooker 4) fill the cooker with a little bit of water, put the lid on but take out the “sitti” 5) keep checking the cake after 15 mins as it should look like a cake 6 ) garnish it with Cadbury and icecream with chocolate sauce Ps- you can have one layer of Oreo chocolate then add Nutella or melted Cadbury , then again add the Oreo chocolate layer .... it will taste like a choco lava cake
Amruta shared an appreciation post for her mom wherein the duo was seen posing with missal pav. Amruta stated that she is a die-hard of missal pav and it was the first time they prepared it at home. She also thanked her mother for preparing it. In the end, she wrote a quirky line that read, “Ps - I have been begging her to make recipe videos but she kicks me off the kitchen saying “मी चांगले कपडे नाही घातलेत etc etc” that translates to ‘I haven’t worn good clothes’. See the post.
Mother of #appreciationpost I couldn’t resist posting this photo ... a never-seen on phone mom has been on phone checking you tube channels and in kitchen consistently to make new recipes special thanks to @madhurasrecipe and @chefkunal my mom has kept herself busy and our tummies full. I am a die hard #misalpaav fan and this was the first time we made it home. I can’t express my happiness in words whoohoooo Mammaaaaa I love you thankyou Ps - this post is to spread positivity and nothing else #misalpav #homemade Ps - I have been begging her to make recipe videos but she kicks me off the kitchen saying “मी चांगले कपडे नाही घातलेत etc etc “ 🤦🏻♀️
