Sreesanth claims 'Bigg Boss 13' 'absolutely' biased, adds 'Asim Riaz should've won'

Before Asim Riaz saw Salman Khan lifting Sidharth Shukla’s hand to proclaim the winner of Bigg Boss 13, another star had seen a similar moment. Sreesanth had also witnessed the same the previous season when he had lost out to Dipika Kakkar. Both the first runners-up of their respective seasons, recently bumped into each other at the gym and pictures went viral.

READ: Bigg Boss Runner-ups Asim Riaz And Sreesanth Clicked Together Amid Gym Session

It was great to meet a hardworking and real fighter..may God shower his blessings on u..take care nd keep at it.. pic.twitter.com/NW1riU4yhN — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 1, 2020

The former Team India cricketer terming the actor as ‘hardworking and real fighter’ also became a talking point. Sreesanth recently opened up on his interaction with Asim in an interview with an entertainment portal. The speedster did not have any doubt to state that instead of Sidharth Shukla, Asim should’ve won.

While there had been talk of Sidharth being a ‘fixed’ winner of the show even before the finale, some celebrities talking about his association with the show’s creative head, an alleged employee of the channel quitting over ‘fixing’ and a control room video where they discussed ‘equal votes’ for the finalists, added to the drama. However, the participants of the season denied the show being ‘fixed.’

READ: Sreesanth Hails Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa After Meet, Says 'honoured To Be Part Of Team'

When Sreesanth was asked if the show was biased towards Sidharth, he did not mince any words to state that it ‘absolutely’ was. Referring to the numerous occasions where Sidharth-Asim got into physical fights, the Kerala pacer also stated that his ‘good friend’ Priyank Sharma was asked to leave over ‘just a push,’ in the eleventh season.

READ: Harbhajan Singh Wishes Sreesanth On His Birthday, Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

Impressed by Asim’s focus and dedication at the gym, Sreesanth also stated that the Bigg Boss 13 finalist will go a long way if he continues to work hard.

What's next

On the professional front, while Asim is already gearing up for a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez amid his name being linked to numerous films, Sreesanth too is set to feature in a Marathi film announced recently. He has also launched his cricket academy in Kerala recently.

READ: Sreesanth Birthday: 3 Scintillating Moments From The World Cup-winning Bowler's Career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.