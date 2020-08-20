Sidharth Shukla Reaches Out To Fan Who Asked For Help Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Sidharth Shukla recently tried to help out a fan who was in dire need of his support. The former Bigg Boss contestant was keen on helping the individual; however, the actor came across the tweet a bit late. A Twitter user posted a tweet asking Sidharth Shukla to help her out amid the COVID-19 cases which were on a rise. Though Sidharth Shukla responded to her, the user replied that things have normalised at her end; however, the actor is still trying his best.

Sidharth Shukla tries to help out a fan in need amid the COVID crisis

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla And Neha Sharma's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Song Crosses 30 Million Views

On August 19, a Twitter user named Sakshi wrote to Sidharth Shukla asking him for his assistance as she needed a bed for her father. The user wrote to the actor that her father had tested positive for COVID-19 and had been shifted to a hospital. She further continued the tweet mentioning that due to lack of beds, she was facing tremendous difficulty. The user asked Sidharth Shukla if he could assist her in any way possible. She asked him if he could help her out, in case he knew someone from the hospital to get her father a bed.

Dear @sidharth_shukla i need your help my dad has been tested positive for covid & he has been shifted to brahmakumaris hospital of andheri but their is a bed problem their can you in any way help if you know someone from the hospital please 🙏@Sid_ShuklaFC@Siddians@aashiiixo — sakshi. (@sawadekhe) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Apologises For Liking A Fan’s Tweet, Says No To Fan Wars

Sidharth Shukla responded a bit late to her tweet and addressed this. The actor apologised for his delay in responding to her. He then went on to ask about the health of her father. He then asked the user to give him five minutes as he would figure something out to help her. After realising his delay in response, Sidharth Shukla asked the user if her father would still need the bed and asked her for a way to connect to her immediately.

Sorry just came across your tweet ... is he good plz give me five mints I will figure out ...let me know if he still needs it ... and a way to contact you — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla Asked To 'kiss' Shehnaaz Gill By A Fan, Actor Gives Priceless Reaction

Later on, a tweet from Sidharth Shukla came in wherein he mentioned that he spoke to the user and had arranged a bed for her father as well. However, the actor added that she would not need the bed, as her father was shifted to a different hospital. The actor then wished for the speedy recovery of the Twitter user's father and sent him his prayers. The Twitter user responded to this tweet and thanked Sidharth Shukla for helping her out.

Spoke to her.. and had arranged for a bed also. But she doesn’t need it right now as her dad got admitted to another hospital. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Prayers for him.. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 19, 2020

Thanks a ton sidharth ❤️🙏😭 — sakshi. (@sawadekhe) August 19, 2020

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Slaps Sidharth Shukla Leaving Him In Shock, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.