Asim Riaz's Recent Video Of Riding A Bike Makes Fans Say "looking So Awesome"

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz recently announced his next project on Instagram. Currently, the model-actor is in Lonavala, and it seems like he is busy shooting for his next. In the middle of this, Asim shared a stunning video of himself today in which he can be seen riding his bike.

Asim Riaz’s video of riding a bike goes viral

Actor Asim Riaz shared a new video post on his Instagram handle. In the video clip, the actor can be seen riding a bike on the roads of Lonavala. He can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and white trousers. Asim Riaz is also seen wearing a silver chain. Wearing black leather boots and black shades. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as Asim Riaz shared his video, many of his fans took to the comments section to sharing their thoughts. The video, which has received more than 464k views, has many adorable comments for Asim Riaz. One of his fans wrote, “Looking so awesome”. While another commented, “U r superb Asim”. Many others also posted heart and fire emojis on his post. Take a look at the comments below:

Asim announced his upcoming project

Recently, Asim Riaz took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his next project. He shared a video on Instagram, in which he could be seen walking on the roads of Lonavala. In the clip, he could be heard saying, “All right guys, in Lonavala, shooting another project and another surprise for you guys. But, more or less man, I am tripping on this place right now”. Take a look at the post below:

About Asim Riaz’s Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

A few days back, the official YouTube page of T-Series released the new music video of Asim Riaz with his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana. The couple’s third collaboration is a song titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, while well-known singer-composer Amaal Malik did the composition of the song.

The music video shows Asim Riaz as a criminal, who runs away from jail to meet his love, played by Himanshi Khurana. The music video opens with Asim and Himanshi’s reunion. Himanshi, who has opposed Asim’s illegal activities, helps him escape the cops, and they then run away together. The song till now has garnered over 25 million views and is trending among Asim’s fans.

