Asim Riaz Turns Chef For Lady Love Himanshi, Takes Up ‘All Or Nothing For Love’ Challenge

Every die-hard fan of Asim Riaz is aware that he is truly a doting boyfriend to his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. From engaging in some social media PDA to celebrating her achievements, Asim, time and again goes on to set some serious beau goals. So it was not a surprise when he took up the 'All Or Nothing For Love' challenge for Himanshi.

Asim Riaz takes up the 'All Or Nothing For Love' challenge

The challenge has been set up by the makers of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Hafiz. The film has Vidyut's character Sameer going through some tedious obstacles for his ladylove, Nargis in the movie. The challenge has individuals trying to prove their unconditional love for their special ones. As a part of this challenge, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist announces that since it has been a long time that he has cooked for Himanshi, he will be preparing bread and omelet for her.

Asim Riaz cooks for his ladylove Himanshi Khurana

He took to his social media to share a video of him trying to prepare the dish for her. He goes through some distractions while preparing the dish, be it an unexpected phone call or someone calling him in the middle of the cooking. He finally goes on to complete the dish but unfortunately goes on to burn it.

But the dedication and love with which he tried cooking for his ladylove is nothing less than a treat for all the Asimanshi fans. It will be interesting to witness if Himanshi approves of this effort by her beau. Take a look at the video shared by Asim.

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi have been garnering praise for their new romantic music video Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam which was recently released on Monday, August 10, 2020. The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and the lyrics of this heart touching song is penned down by Kumaar.

The love ballad once again showcases the infectious chemistry of the couple. The two also previously collaborated for tracks like Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The pair had met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13 wherein cupid struck them and they soon started a relationship after the show.

