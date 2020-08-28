Asim Riaz Captures Breathtaking View From His Visit To Udaipur, Leaves Netizens Awestruck

Actor Asim Riaz who is in Udaipur these days for the shoot of his upcoming music album gave a glimpse of the amazing picturesque landscape on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen flaunting the amazing weather from his hotel which included hills, river, and the breathtaking breezy weather which left his fans awestruck.

Asim Riaz documents scenic beauty in Udaipur

The actor who was completely flawed by the aesthetic beauty of the place was heard in the video praising it along while documenting on social media. As soon as the video was uploaded, it garnered immense love from his fans. One of the users who miss seeing the actor on a reality show wrote that he should do something again after Bigg Boss. Another user who was taken aback by the caring looks of the actor wrote that the video confused him to whether stare the actor of the view. A third user quipped, “beautiful view,” while another echoed similar sentiments and wrote that both the weather and Asim is looking cool.

Asim is quite active on social media and when it comes to flaunting his chiseled body and washboard abs, he does not shy away from showing them off. Sometime back, Asim shared another picture of himself on social media. Taking to Instagram, he smiled brightly in his recent post shared on August 27. In the photo, Asim has sported a white t-shirt which is accessorized by black sunglasses. Flaunting his tattoos, the Kalla Sohna Nai star can be seen smiling brightly as he strikes a pose for the picture. Not only that, but he also urged his fans to “be real, not perfect.” Apart from this, earlier, he shared another video of himself that saw him flaunting his ripped body. He showed off his 6-pack abs right after his gyming session was done. Sharing the video, he wrote, "No days off"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor recently starred in a song titled Dil Ko Maine Di along with his lady love Himanshi Khurrana that was released on August 10. The new music video features the couple in lead. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, sung by Arijit Singh, marks the stars' third collaboration after giving hits like Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai. While Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has hit 40 million views, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai, has surpassed 39M and 109M views respectively.

(Image credit: Asim Riz/ Instagram)

