Vijayendra Kumeria Opens Up About 'Naagin 4' Ending Abruptly; Says Money Is Not The Reason

Producer Ekta Kapoor had recently announced that Naagin 4 will be meeting its conclusive end soon with Naagin 5 starting off just after lockdown ends. The show featured Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria along with several other cast members which also saw a special appearance by Rashami Desai recently.

Both Nia and Vijayendra Kumar have stated it during different interviews that they were aware of the development and are taking the news of the show ending positively. Actor Vijayendra Kumeria also sat down for an interview with an entertainment portal where he revealed that the story of Naagin 4 fell short to click with the audience members.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor confirms Rashami Desai was a “special appearance” in Naagin 4

Vijayendra Kumeria on Naagin 4 coming to an end

Image courtesy - Vijayendra Kumeria Instagram

Vijayendra Kumeria was asked whether he was shocked to know that Naagin 4 was coming to a conclusive end. The actor revealed that he got a call from the production house before the news went viral on the internet and he appreciated this gesture by the production house and stated that otherwise there are times when people read the news on the internet and different media portals and get shocked.

The actor revealed that the makers believe a show like Naagin cannot start from the middle again and receive the same kind of attention thus requires momentum to be maintained throughout its run. The actor also expressed that he was happy to see producer Ekta Kapoor address the situation on her Twitter as well.

Also read: 'Would like to start on fresh note': Nia Sharma comments on her exit from 'Naagin 4'

Also read: Rashami Desai extends gratitude for 'Naagin 4'; says 'Thank you for having me'

Talking about Naagin 4, Vijayendra Kumeria stated that as the TRPs for the show went down, everyone in the cast and crew felt that the story did not meet expectations. The actor expressed his concerns over the script and felt content when even Ekta Kapoor acknowledged the issues with the story of Naagin 4. But, Vijayendra is sure that the gaps in the script will be filled in the fifth season.

There were rumours about the show getting canceled due to monetary reasons, to this, the actor responded stating that he is very clear that the show hasn't been called off due to monetary reasons. he stated that when it comes to Balaji productions, payments are always made on time even during the time of a lockdown. The actor concluded stating that he has become immune to the on-air, off-air system of television and thus the cancellation of Naagin 4 does not take a major toll on his mental health.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor's wish for Surbhi Jyoti on her 32nd birthday has a 'Naagin' twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.