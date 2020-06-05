'Naagin 5' First Look Is Here; Fans Demand To See Hina Khan In Lead

Hints about Naagin 5 and its new look are going viral online. Mukta Dhond recently posted a story in which she gave her followers a sneak peak into Naagin 5's new look. Ekta Kapoor recently also commented about the show. She said that Naagin 4 would have to come to an end and that fans did not need to worry as Naagin 5 would take its place.

How did Naagin 5 buzz start?

Ekta Kapoor mentioned very recently in an Instagram live session that the show Naagin 4 will have to come to an end due to the COVID-19 pandemic and would only have 4 episodes. She apologized to her fans and the actors of the show as she couldn't continue with its production due to the pandemic. Ekta Kapoor also mentioned in the same live session that she would immediately get to work on Naagin 5. This is when the buzz for Naagin season 5 started. After this, Mukta Dhond posted a story of Naagin 5 poster which went viral.

Mukta Dhond is the creative director of the show Naagin 5. She recently posted a snap on her Instagram story. The snap is believed to be the poster for Naagin 5. Within no time, the image generated a lot of buzz online as to who would play the lead role in Naagin 5.

Pic Credit: Mukta Dhond's Instagram

As many rumours are making the rounds related to the casting of the lead 'Naagin' itself, nothing has been confirmed yet. But it is reported that many fans want to see Hina Khan as the lead actor. Reportedly, many have bombarded the promo edits that fans have put online on Instagram, demanding that Hina Khan plays the lead in the new series. Fans have also said that only Hina Khan can complete the series.

. Picture Credit: Naagin tv-series fan Instagram

Another news outlet has reported that Dipika Kakar could take the lead role as she has been approached by Ekta Kapoor's team. Though a lot of information surrounding the show seems to be rumours and speculations, no official information regarding casting has been released yet.

Promo Pic Credit: Hina Khan and Mukta Dhond's Instagram

