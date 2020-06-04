'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz Shares A Selfie With A Cryptic Message; Fans Are Worried

On Thursday, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz took to his Instagram and Twitter and shared a selfie. What caught the attention of his fans was the cryptic message that he posted. Take a look

Read Also | Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana's First Look From Their Second Music Video Out? See Pics

Asim Riaz's cryptic message

Asim Riaz shared a selfie where he was seen sporting a maroon shirt. He is seen standing atop a building as he enjoys the sunset. In the caption of this post, he wrote, "REMEMBER ONE THING

LIFE CAN CHANGE IN SECONDS AND THE PEOPLE AROUND #bereadyforeverything". After he posted many of his fans enquired if he was distressed about something. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz Shares Stunning Picture Of Himanshi Khurana On Eid

After the post, Asim Riaz's fans started a trend that read #AlwaysWithYouAsim on Twitter. With this hashtag, his fans are showing their support for the Bigg Boss runner- up. This post comes right after he shared the news of his upcoming single with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The fans are overjoyed to see the Bigg Boss 13 couple come together after the song Kalla Sohna Nai.

Read Also | Himanshi Khurana Shares Monochrome Picture With Asim Riaz; Check It Out Here

Apart from this, it was also reported that Himanshi also shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story. This has led to the speculations that Asim and Himanshi are not doing so well and this has left fans confused. But Asim's fans are with him. Here are some tweets which Asim's fans have shared.

Read Also | Asim Riaz’s Massive Transformation Is Bound To Stun You; Check Out The Pics Here

Here are all the fan reactions

You deserve someone who is sure about you.#AlwaysWithYouAsim pic.twitter.com/YTXibuTacq — Priya 🌸 (@__priyaa_____) June 4, 2020

Hey champ we remember everything u want to convey always 🤗



And please u too remember one thing...#Asimsqaud has got ur back — Team Asim Riaz 🌟 (@AsimSquadFC) June 4, 2020

Keep ur distance from people who will never admit they are wrong and who always try to make u feel like it's ur fault #AsimRiaz #AlwaysWithYouAsim — Dallas_Boy02 (@NagaGowda6) June 4, 2020

No matter what goes on in your life, always remember that your current conditions do not reflect your ultimate potential!#AlwaysWithYouAsim — Wild Scar (@Elina860) June 4, 2020

On a professional front, Asim Riaz will be seen in a song along with Himanshi Khurana. The song is made under the banner of Desi Music Factory. This song is the couple's second collaboration after the romantic song, Kalla Sohna Nai sung by Neha Kakkar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.