Asim Riaz Reveals He Didn't Have Enough Money To Even Take A Cab To Auditions

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz recently opened up on the financial issues that he used to face before appearing on the television reality show. The actor also revealed that there were instances when he walked to various auditions because he did not have enough money to opt for another mode of transport. He also spoke about the project that he has currently been working on.

Asim Riaz on financial issues

Asim Riaz is a popular household name, ever since he appeared on the famous television reality show, Bigg Boss 13. The actor recently made an attempt to encourage his fans by revealing details about the struggles that he has faced in his early days. In an online interaction with a leading news portal, Asim Riaz said that he had been through some serious financial issues before getting established through Bigg Boss 13.

He said that he had been through a lot of mess in life but he used to strongly believe that things fall into place and something or the other will work out. He revealed that he did not even have the money to hire a taxi while going to the audition venue. He had the option to either skip the interview and go back home or walk all the way. He chose to walk to the venue and give his audition. Before appearing on Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz had been a part of a number of advertisements. He also appeared in the Varun Dhawan film, Main Tera Hero, in a small part.

Asim Riaz’s birthday celebrations

Asim Riaz celebrated his 27th birthday on July 13, 2020, and it was a major event for his fans. His fans and followers were seen flooding Twitter with wishes for the actor while they also expressed the love that they had for him. He also received a loving message from Himanshi Khurana through a social media post. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan also wished the actor through his Instagram stories.

On the work front, Asim Riaz is all set to be seen in a music video for the much-loved singer, Arijit Singh. He has previously appeared in songs like Kalla Sohna Nai and Mere Angne Mein 2.0. Asim Riaz is also expected to collaborate with international artists like DJ Snake and rapper Bohemia.

