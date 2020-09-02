Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Look Stunning On The Poster Of 'Afsos Karonge'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz took to Instagram on September 2, 2020, to surprise fans with the poster of his new song. Yes, the music video titled Afsos Karonge stars Aasim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana and it is all set to release on September 3, 2020. Fans cannot stop gushing over how excited and thrilled they are for the upcoming video.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim shared the first look poster of him and Himanshi. In the poster, Asim can be seen teaching Himanshi to play the violin. And Himanshi, on the other hand, is busy admiring Asim. Looking at the poster, it seems like the song is going to be a romantic one.

The actor can be seen sporting a white printed t-shirt along with a denim jacket and blue jeans. Himanshi can be seen donning a turtle neck black top along with black denim. She completed the look with a middle parting hairdo and dewy makeup.

The poster also reads the song name titled as Afsos Karonge. And the release date which is all set to release on September 3, 2020. The song is crooned by Stebin Ben and penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. Along with the poster, Asim also wrote, “SURPRISE! ðŸ”” #AfsosKaroge by @stebinben ft. @asimriaz77.official & @iamhimanshikhurana Out tomorrow at 11am”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop commenting on how excited and stunned they are for the upcoming music video. The post garnered several likes and heaps of praise in the comment section. One of the users wrote “Amazing” while the other one wrote, “can’t wait, super excited”. Some were even left speechless that they left several happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time the duo will be seen sharing screen space together. Asim and Himanshi featured in a romantic music video titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam which released on August 10, 2020. The song was sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics were penned down by Kumaar. The music video of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is all about unconditional love and romance. And it also garnered heaps of praise from fans. Watch the video below.

