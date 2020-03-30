Asim Riaz Gives It Back To Haters With His Post, Says 'we Made It'

Asim Riaz rose to fame with his appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. He emerged as the first runner-up with his frenemy Sidharth Shukla as the winner. However, Asim received immense love even after the show ended and he has not forgotten it. Read to know more.

Asim Riaz says “we made it”

Asim Riaz has 3 million followers on his social media handle on Instagram. He has been quite active on the platform. Recently, Asim shared a few pictures from his journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the last photo, it was mentioned that he was the first Bigg Boss contestant to reach 2 billion hashtags view on TikTok. Before that Asim Riaz posted a picture in which he mentioned to have faith. Take a look at his posts.

Asim Riaz has been uploaded picture constantly on Instagram. In some, he shows his tough body while some are from his photoshoots and with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Asim even shared a couple of pictures with Salman Khan, which was from the finale and first episode of Bigg Bigg 13. Check out a few of his post.

Asim Riaz recently appeared in two music videos which got good responses. First was with Jacqueline Fernandez named Mere Angne Mein. Latest one was Kalla Sohna Nai with his beau Himanshi Khurana. Asim Riaz is also said to make his big-screen debut soon and it might be opposite Salman Khan. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

