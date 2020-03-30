The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Asim Riaz Gives It Back To Haters With His Post, Says 'we Made It'

Television News

Asim Riaz has become a popular name with his appears in Bigg Boss 13. He shared a photo in which he gave it back to netizens who don't believe in him

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz rose to fame with his appearance as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. He emerged as the first runner-up with his frenemy Sidharth Shukla as the winner. However, Asim received immense love even after the show ended and he has not forgotten it. Read to know more.

Also Read | Asim Riaz Moves On From Himanshi Khurana With Shehnaaz Gill's Lookalike

Asim Riaz says “we made it”

Asim Riaz has 3 million followers on his social media handle on Instagram. He has been quite active on the platform. Recently, Asim shared a few pictures from his journey inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the last photo, it was mentioned that he was the first Bigg Boss contestant to reach 2 billion hashtags view on TikTok. Before that Asim Riaz posted a picture in which he mentioned to have faith. Take a look at his posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Also Read | Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana Called "adorable" By Fans In 'Kalla Sohna Nai' Song

Asim Riaz has been uploaded picture constantly on Instagram. In some, he shows his tough body while some are from his photoshoots and with his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. Asim even shared a couple of pictures with Salman Khan, which was from the finale and first episode of Bigg Bigg 13. Check out a few of his post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Also Read | Asim Riaz Gets Praised By Himanshi Khurana For 'spreading Love' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

Also Read | Salman Khan Recommends 'Bigg Boss 13' Runner-up Asim Riaz For Three New Music Videos?

Asim Riaz recently appeared in two music videos which got good responses. First was with Jacqueline Fernandez named Mere Angne Mein. Latest one was Kalla Sohna Nai with his beau Himanshi Khurana. Asim Riaz is also said to make his big-screen debut soon and it might be opposite Salman Khan. However, no confirmation has been made yet.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES