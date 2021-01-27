Asim Riaz's Chivalrous Gesture For Himanshi Khurana As They Leave From The Gym; Watch

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were recently seen together outside their gym and reacted to the farmers' protest happening in Delhi. They were both surrounded by paparazzi the moment they came out of the gym and they began asking them for their comment on what was happening with the farmers in Delhi. Let’s have a look at Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s video and what they had to tell the media on the same.

As Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana exited the gym, they looked pretty snazzy in their gym attire. Asim Riaz can be seen in a white t-shirt and paired it with black and white shorts with a bag on his shoulder. Himanshi Khurana, on the other hand, can be seen in an all-black look consisting of a t-shirt and track pants with her hair all open. As they both walked towards their car, Asim Riaz opened the car’s door for Himanshi when the paparazzi began talking about the farmers’ protest in Delhi and asked her about her opinion on the same. She then asked everyone to support the farmers and when the paps tried to ask more about Republic Day, she did not respond to it but stated that her mood was bad and asked them to support the farmers.

Many of the fans reacted to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s video and stated how much they loved them. Many of the female fans of Asim Riaz also took to Instagram to comment how cute he looked in the latest video. One of their fans addressed them as to how they looked like a king and queen while others stated their opinions about supporting the farmers’ protest. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s video.

Asim Riaz’s videos

Asim Riaz gained popularity after appearing in a famous reality TV show and then received a chance to work in music videos. Some of Asim Riaz’s videos include Mere Angne Mei, Teri Gali, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Kalla Sohna Nai, Afsos Karoge and others.

Himanshi Khurana’s videos

Himanshi Khurana is best known for her spectacular appearances in music videos as well as her stunning singing skills. Some of Himanshi Khurana’s videos include Saade Munde Da Viah, Gallan Mithiyan, Gabru Nu Tarsengi, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, Allah Khair Kare, Gal Jattan Wali, Jodi - Big Day Party, Naina De Buhe, Charda Siyaal, Athra Subha, I Like it, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, and several others.

Image Source- Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Instagram

