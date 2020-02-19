Asim Riaz Is Heads Over Heels For His 'queen' Himanshi Khurrana & These Pics Prove It

One of the most loved reality shows Bigg Boss 13 came to end leaving many heartbroken. This season marked to the most followed season of the Bigg Boss franchise with this twists and tales. However, the show became all the more interesting when sparks also flew between Asim Riaz- Himanshi Khurana and Sidharth Shukla- Shehnaaz Gill. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz went on to express his blooming love for Himanshi Khurana, taking the internet by storm. On Tuesday, Asim took to his Instagram and declared his love.

Asim Riaz declares his love for 'queen' Himanshi Khurana

There was a time when rumours sparked that Asim Riaz was in a relationship with someone outside the house. However, the former boldly stated that he was single and was not in a relationship with anyone. During the week when Bigg Boss decided to bring in a connection for every housemate, Himanshi came in as Asim's housemate. The duo spent some merry time together, and their chemistry spoke volumes of their adorable bond.

Only recently, Asim Riaz took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Himanshi Khurana that set the internet ablaze. The two can be seen hugging each other, and Asim captioned the photo saying 'Meri Rani' (My Queen). In the other picture, the two shared a laugh. Take a look.

While there were allegations on Asim about being dishonest towards Himanshi, both Himashi and Asim's family shunned the allegations and declared that there was no such thing. After the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Asim reportedly also introduced Himanshi to his parents. Ever since then, their social media posts have become the talk of the town.

(Image courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram)

