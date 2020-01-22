The Debate
The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's New Haircut Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh recently received loads of praises from the netizens after getting a new haircut post her BB Elite Club task. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy as the finale is coming closer soon. The contestants are leaving no stones unturned to get their names into the grand finale and becoming a member of the Bigg Boss Elite Club will make their job easier as it will give them an immunity from the nominations. The recent BB Elite task saw Arti Singh and Rashami Desai competing for the membership. When Arti was given the task of cutting her hair till shoulder length by Vishal Aditya Singh, she readily took up the challenge. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra Challenges Rashami Desai To Trim Her Eyebrows

Arti Singh is receiving many praises for her new look

However, her challenging task turned out to be a blessing in disguise as her new haircut looked really good and she received loads of praises from her fellow housemates for her new look. Not only the housemates but even the netizens are going gaga over Arti's new look. One of the users have also compared her new look to that of Anushka Sharma. Check out some of her tweets. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’ Brother Umar Riaz Slammed With An FIR By A Sidharth Shukla Fan?

Fans have been lauding Arti Singh's new look

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Hints At Sidharth Shukla Calling Him 'fake'?

Image Courtesy: Arti Ki Army Twitter, Talltales Twitter, Bandgi Kalra Twitter, Avi Twitter, Vaishu Patil Twitter, Fatima Twitter, Arti Singh Fan Twitter

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
