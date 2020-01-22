Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh's New Haircut Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Bigg Boss 13 has grabbed everyone's attention in order to find out which contestant will lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy as the finale is coming closer soon. The contestants are leaving no stones unturned to get their names into the grand finale and becoming a member of the Bigg Boss Elite Club will make their job easier as it will give them an immunity from the nominations. The recent BB Elite task saw Arti Singh and Rashami Desai competing for the membership. When Arti was given the task of cutting her hair till shoulder length by Vishal Aditya Singh, she readily took up the challenge.

Arti Singh is receiving many praises for her new look

However, her challenging task turned out to be a blessing in disguise as her new haircut looked really good and she received loads of praises from her fellow housemates for her new look. Not only the housemates but even the netizens are going gaga over Arti's new look. One of the users have also compared her new look to that of Anushka Sharma. Check out some of her tweets.

Fans have been lauding Arti Singh's new look

2nd pic.. Anushka Sharma hi lagi mujhe for a moment. — Talltales (@Talltales8) January 21, 2020

Aarti you are looking so pretty ❤️ — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) January 21, 2020

Btw #AartiSingh was looking SO cute with short hair.



I’m actually saying thank u to Vishal for this, even though his intentions were to make her say no, he ended up giving her an excuse for a makeover#BB13 #BiggBoss13 #ArtiSingh pic.twitter.com/FLlH2IkZtw — Avi ❤️ (@Aviisnotmyname) January 22, 2020

