Himanshi Khurana Wishes Beau Asim Riaz On His Birthday With Heartfelt Note

The Kashmiri model-turned-actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz ringed in his 27th birthday on July 13 and since morning the actor has been receiving special wishes from his friends. Asim’s girlfriend Himanshi Khurana too took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the actor. Himanshi shared a beautiful picture of the actor on Twitter while extending her best wishes to the actor on the joyful day.

Himanshi Khurana's birthday wishes for beau Asim Riaz

In the picture, Asim is seen wearing a brown striped shirt with white prints and black jeans. He is giving a smoldering look while posing for the camera. While captioning the post, Himanhsi showered her love on Asim and wrote that she wishes life always gives him a reason to smile. The beautiful couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. The two fell in love with each other during their stay in the reality show and they made their relationship official by the end of it. Not only their off-screen chemistry but also their on-screen chemistry has been making fans drool. Himanshi and Asim have done two music videos together and have left their fans awestruck. The two have been seen spreading magic with the music track Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Read: Asim Riaz Turns 27, Celebrates By Posting Pics For Fans; See Here

Read: Varun Dhawan Wishes Asim Riaz On His Birthday, Says 'waiting For Some Tunes Now'

I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday @imrealasim 😊😊 🎂 pic.twitter.com/5KegWk3dMi — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) July 13, 2020

Other than Himanshi Khurana, Asim also received sweet birthday wishes from his Main Tera Hero co-actor Varun Dhawan on his Instagram story. Varun shared a monochrome picture of the actor and asked him about his next projects in the pipeline and wished to hear some new tracks soon. It seems that Varun is enthralled with the music albums in which Asim has featured in the past. While captioning the story, Varun wrote, “waiting for some tunes now.”

Apart from this, Asim Riaz also shared two pictures of him on his 27th birthday. Riaz is seen sporting a bright yellow colour shirt teamed up with a chain and a bracelet. Keeping his caption short, Asim Riaz's wrote, "#27thbirthday#27", along with a cake and a few star emoticons. His birthday post received more than 300k likes within a few hours. Many of his fans penned heartwarming birthday wishes in the comments section. Scroll down to take a look at the slideshow.

Asim Riaz, born on July 13, turned 27 years old. The model rose to fame with his entertaining stint on Salman Khan's reality show and not only emerged as the finalist of the show but also bagged a massive fan-following. To celebrate the occasion, his fans also flooded Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes for him and started trending #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz. He has also organised a live chat for his fans on his birthday at 4 pm.

Read: Himanshi Khurana Reveals Someone Slashed Her Car Tyres, Asserts 'no One Can Stop' Her Work

Read: Himanshi Khurana Opens Up On Atrocious Body-shaming; Having Panic Attacks As A Result

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.