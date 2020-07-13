Asim Riaz Turns 27, Celebrates By Posting Pics For Fans; See Here

Recently, Kashmiri model and former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz shared two pictures of him on his 27th birthday. Riaz is seen sporting a bright yellow colour shirt teamed up with a chain and a bracelet. Keeping his caption short, Asim Riaz's wrote, "#27thbirthday#27", along with a cake and a few star emoticons. His birthday post received more than 300k likes within a few hours. Many of his fans penned heartwarming birthday wishes in the comments section. Scroll down to take a look at the slideshow.

Asim Riaz celebrates 27th birthday

Asim Riaz's birthday

Asim Riaz, born on July 13, turned 27 years old. The model rose to fame with his entertaining stint on Salman Khan's reality show and not only emerged as the finalist of the show but also bagged a massive fan-following. To celebrate the occasion, his fans also flooded Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes for him and started trending #HappyBirthdayAsimRiaz. He has also organised a live chat for his fans on his birthday at 4 pm.

It seems like Asim Riaz has taken all the responsibility to make his birthday special. A few days back, he gifted a brand new car- BMW 5 Series M Sports. In the caption, he revealed that it was his dream to buy the car especially the BMW 5.

Asim Riaz's work front

After sharing the screen with actor Jacqueline Fernandez and rumoured girlfriend Himanshi Khurana in his previous music videos, he romanced Barbie Mann in his recent music video. A couple of days back, Asim took to his Instagram page to announce his upcoming song, Teri Gali, and shared his excitement over the same. In the photos, the duo can be seen enjoying a bike ride, and look extremely cute together.

The wide and brightening smile on Asim's face is sure to impress his fans. While Asim looks dapper in a pant-shirt, Barbie looks beautiful in a mint green traditional dress. The song is sung by Barbie, and Asim is drooling over the track already. The music video started with singer Barbie in the character of a grandmother. Her granddaughter went to her asking for a bedtime story. She bagan narrating the story and the video took viewers to a flashback. The video then depicted Lahore in 1947 where Asim and Barbie are enjoying the bike ride.

Watch the video below.

