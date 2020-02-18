Asim Riaz Raises 'Garmi' In Dance Video With Rashami Desai | Watch

The latest season of Bigg Boss 13 finally came to an end on Saturday as Sidharth Shukla took home the winning title while Asim Riaz was declared the first runner up. There is no doubt that the latest season of Bigg Boss 13 was a big hit among fans. Fans were elated to see their favourite contestants out of the house after weeks of being locked in.

Asim Riaz aces the Garmi step

Bigg Boss 13 gave the celebrities many memories and relationships to hold on to for a long time. One such friendship that has continued even outside the Bigg Boss 13 house is that of Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, and Rashami Desai. The celebs recently got together for a night of fun.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Asim Riaz is seen attempting his hand at learning the hook step to Street Dancer 3D’s Garmi song. He was also joined by his Bigg Boss 13 co-star Rashami Desai. On the other hand, Himanshi Khurana was seen having a hearty laugh as she watches her friends dance to the song, Garmi.

Check out Asim Riaz’s Garmi dance here:

Many Bigg Boss 13 fans have been upset that the makers of the show were biased towards Sidharth Shukla. Soon after the winners were announced netizens took to social media to criticise the makers for the move. However, Asim Riaz cleared the air about it in a recent interview.

Reportedly, Asim Riaz rubbished the rumours that the makers of Bigg Boss were biased in any manner. Asim Riaz reportedly said that Sidharth Shukla's win is not fixed and that “nothing like that happened”. A video that previously surfaced on the internet mentioned that both Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla have an equal number of votes. However, the makers, reportedly, decided to be biased towards Sidharth Shukla.

