Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla's Mother Opens Up On His Win Against Asim Riaz

Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 13 on Saturday, i.e. February 15. Sidharth's win has led to a barrage of fans raving his win. Joining the bandwagon is Sidharth Shukla's mother and sister, who in a tete-e-tete with a leading broadcaster revealed that they were expecting his win. In the interview, Sidharth Shukla's mother and sister also talked about his journey inside the Bigg Boss house and much more.

Sidharth Shukla's mother views on Sidharth Shukla winning Bigg Boss 13

In the interview streamed on a leading broadcaster's website, Sidharth Shukla's mother revealed that she was nervous while Salman Khan was announcing the winner's name. She revealed that she is happy for Sidharth Shukla. But she expressed her disappointment over Asim Riaz's loss. She said that according to her, both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are winners of Bigg Boss 13. However, Sidharth's sister seemed to disagree, who felt Sidharth deserved more than Asim.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's Net Worth After Becoming Bigg Boss 13 Winner Will Stun You

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Runner Up Asim Riaz Thanks Fans And Entertains Them With His Rapping Skills

In the interview, Sidharth Shukla's mother and sister also discussed his Bigg Boss journey. They revealed that they loved Sidharth's game, and were more than happy to see him work inside the house. They also exclaimed that they would ask Sidharth to cook a meal for them. They further talked about his team spirit and also revealed that they have planned a surprise for Sidharth.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Hangover Refuses To End As Sidharth And Asim Fans Wage A War Online

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Fame Paras Chhabra Spills The Beans On Why He Broke Up With Akanksha Puri

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by 5 weeks on public demand.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.