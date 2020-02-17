Big Boss 13: Salman Khan Took Care Of Asim Riaz's Niece By Offering Her Chocolates

Bigg Boss 13 has successfully managed to get their viewers glued to their television screens. The viewers have recently gotten to know that Sidharth Shukla has been confirmed as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. The viewers got to see the special finale episode that was shot for two days. A small BTS video has surfaced the internet that shows Salman Khan gifting Asim Riaz's niece during the shoot. Read more about the BTS video of Salman Khan from the sets of Bigg Boss 13.

Salman Khan offers chocolates to Asim Riaz's niece

Asim's brother Umar Riaz shared the BTS video of Salman Khan offering sweets to Asim’s niece, Aleeza. Umar also spoke to a news publishing house and revealed that Salman Khan was taking care of Aleeza by "offering her chocolates and making her feel comfortable" throughout the Bigg Boss 13 finale shoot. Umar also shared a picture of the Riaz family inside the Bigg Boss 13 house where they all met Asim Riaz.

About Bigg Boss 13 finale

Asim Riaz has been one of the most prominent contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and he has managed to grab the first runnerup position for the show. Sidharth Shukla was announced as the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Shehnaaz Gill was given the 2nd runner up’s position for Bigg Boss 13.

