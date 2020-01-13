Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga, VJ Andy Impressed With Asim Riaz's Rap Performance

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 was very interesting and entertaining one. The viewers saw that a comedy club set up inside the house by the Bigg Boss where the contestants have to remove their differences towards the other contestant in the form of comedy. The entertainment level of this segment was very high by the presence of the special guest Paritosh Tripathi aka TRP mama.

The recent episodes saw all the housemates roasting each other during the comedy club task. Out of all, Asim Riaz’s rap, wherein he savagely trolled Paras Chhabra, became the super hit number in all and especially among the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss. The list of these Ex-Bigg Boss contestants includes Shefali Bagga, Srishty Rode, VJ Andy, Bandgi Kalra and Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari, who juts cannot stop pouring compliments for Asim Riaz’s performance.

The ex-contestants of the show took to their Twitter handle and showcased their love and compliments for Asim and his amazing performance. Asim and Shehnaaz eve won the task with their hilarious and savage comedy performance. Fans left no stones unturned to show their love for Asim by trending a hashtag called as #ShowstopperAsim on Twitter. The hashtag was among the top Twitter trends last night. It would not be wrong to say that Asim Riaz has managed to garner a crazy fan-following due to his impressive stint inside Bigg Boss 13 house.

Asim Riaz's performance:

Check out the comments from the ex-contestants for Asim's performance:

#AsimRiyaz what a surprise package 👏🏻 brilliant performance in the task 😍 — Srishty Rode (@SrSrishty) January 11, 2020

Asim Riyaz’s rapping was incredible 10/10. 🥳🥳🔥 — Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) January 11, 2020

Asim’s comedy was very cool and Sana performed really well !! — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) January 11, 2020

Photo Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

