Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Supports Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Bigg Boss Is An Edited Show'

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar comes like a reality check for all the BB house members as they confront Salman Khan for all of their activities throughout the week. In recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bashed Shehnaaz Gill for hitting Sidharth Shukla and overreacting to certain situations. Shehnaaz was extremely upset with everything that was going inside the house and requested Salman Khan to let her leave the house. Shehnaaz Gill was slammed on social media for her actions, however, there were some celebrities who spoke in favour of her. One of these was Sambhavna Seth. The former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna took to Twitter to express her support for Shehnaaz Gill.

Sambhavna Seth in a series of tweets expressed her support towards Shehnaaz Gill. She spoke about Shehnaaz's comparison with Mahira and also her contribution to the overall show until now. Sambhavna pointed out certain rumours and allegations that were put on Shehnaaz and said that whether Shehnaaz is right or wrong, or jealous of Mahira, or probably acting, according to her it doesn't matter, Shehnaaz has given the show enough what nobody has given, she added.

Sana sahi ya galat..Is Sana jealous of mahira?Kya Sana drama kar rahi hai?

i just want to say one thing!!

Iss baat se kya phark padta hai..What Sana has given to the show nobdy has given boss..Im sure people will support her @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #ShehnazGill — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 12, 2020

Sambhavna Seth further went on to say that she watched Bigg Boss 13 for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill only. In one of her tweets, she also stated that till yesterday Shehnaaz was the biggest entertainer and now she is overconfident. She also mentioned that Bigg Boss is not a scripted show but an edited one and so they show whatever they want to. Sambhavna talked about the show in the context of the promo video in which Shehnaaz is seen getting pissed over all the contestants and crying to leave BB house.

So kal tak Sana was the most entertaining and now she is over confident and next promo in which now Sana is a Phycho..I ve always said @BiggBoss is not a scripted show..Its an edited show..Whatever they want to show,they will #ShehnaazGill — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 13, 2020

My biggest reason to watch this season of @BiggBoss was #SidharthShukIa and #ShehnazGill..Kahani khatam!!!! — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 12, 2020

Image Courtesy: Sambhavna Seth Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill In-stills from Bigg Boss 13

