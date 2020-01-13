The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Supports Shehnaaz Gill, Says 'Bigg Boss Is An Edited Show'

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 last Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan bashing Shehnaaz Gill for her reaction. Recently, Sambhavna Seth came out in support of her on Twitter

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar comes like a reality check for all the BB house members as they confront Salman Khan for all of their activities throughout the week. In recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan bashed Shehnaaz Gill for hitting Sidharth Shukla and overreacting to certain situations. Shehnaaz was extremely upset with everything that was going inside the house and requested Salman Khan to let her leave the house. Shehnaaz Gill was slammed on social media for her actions, however, there were some celebrities who spoke in favour of her. One of these was Sambhavna Seth. The former Bigg Boss contestant Sambhavna took to Twitter to express her support for Shehnaaz Gill. 

Sambhavna Seth in a series of tweets expressed her support towards Shehnaaz Gill. She spoke about Shehnaaz's comparison with Mahira and also her contribution to the overall show until now. Sambhavna pointed out certain rumours and allegations that were put on Shehnaaz and said that whether Shehnaaz is right or wrong, or jealous of Mahira, or probably acting,  according to her it doesn't matter, Shehnaaz has given the show enough what nobody has given, she added. 

Sambhavna Seth further went on to say that she watched Bigg Boss 13 for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill only. In one of her tweets, she also stated that till yesterday Shehnaaz was the biggest entertainer and now she is overconfident. She also mentioned that Bigg Boss is not a scripted show but an edited one and so they show whatever they want to. Sambhavna talked about the show in the context of the promo video in which Shehnaaz is seen getting pissed over all the contestants and crying to leave BB house. 

Image Courtesy: Sambhavna Seth Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill In-stills from Bigg Boss 13

 

 

