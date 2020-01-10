Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Roasts Paras Says, 'Tere Perfume Se Mehenga Mera Paseena Hai'

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 was very interesting and entertaining one. The viewers saw that a comedy club set up inside the house by the Bigg Boss where the contestants have to remove their differences towards the other contestant in the form of comedy. The entertainment level of this segment was very high by the presence of the special guest Paritosh Tripathi aka TRP mama.

The recent clip of the promo video of the show is doing rounds on social media as it showcases one of the popular contestants, Asim Riaz. The model is seen doing a stand up where he is seen roasting Paras Chhabra.

In the video, Asim is seen saying that Paras only claims to have expensive things but he holds a cheap mentality. In the video, Asim is spotted beginning his segment with a comedy Shayari and tells Paras, "Paas Mein baithi Teri Ek haseena (Mahira Sharma) hai, tere perfume se zyada mehenga Mera paseena hai."

Check out the video here:

The audience broke into a cheer and were seen cheering for Asim. Paritosh Tripathi has invited a set of a live audience and inside the house to judge the stand-up performance by the housemates.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa has also entered the show and spoke to every individual contestant inside the house. He coordinated with them and wrote the lines for the contestants to roast others for their stand-up comedy.

Well, everyone seems to have a fun and cheerful time right now. It would be interesting to see if they take this all sportingly or will hit back after the game.

Other promo clips of the episode:

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram and Paras Chhabra Instagram

