Asim Riaz Shows How He's "hustling"; Fans React To His Latest Post On Instagram

Asim Riaz has been gaining a lot of popularity on social media and doesn’t seem to mind showing off his good looks and success over there as well. Even though Asim Riaz’s photos on Instagram are frequently pictures of himself and his sculpted body, there are also a few times that he shares a glimpse of how well he is doing in life. He has now posted a picture of himself with his stylish car on his Instagram, with a short message that reveals what he has to say. Have a look at his latest Instagram post.

Asim Riaz shares a picture of him ‘hustling’

It is no secret that the model and television star has been gaining popularity on social media with each passing day. He has been in the news for quite some time now and it seems to be reflecting in the financial gains that he has been making. He has posted a picture of himself on his Instagram that shows him in his usual flamboyant vibe and style. He has posted a picture of his stylish BMW car as he sits right in front of it, staring at the camera. The caption in his post reads, “EVERYDAY I M HUSTLING..!!”.

The popular model has captured the complete vibe of a successful rapper, as he sports a blackhead cap that matches with his shades, along with a casual T-shirt and shorts and a necklace to fit the vibe. He has boldly shown off his ‘hustling’ look that has hyped up and impressed his followers on Instagram. The comments section of this post was filled with praises from fans, as they complimented his looks and the stylish car. Take a look at a few of the reactions -

Image courtesy: Asim Riaz's Instagram comments

Even though he has been one of the popular models on social media for a few years, his popularity got a boost after he appeared in a popular reality television show. He has since become a face of advertisements for quite a few popular brands. Asim Riaz is seen posting about his high-octane lifestyle and fitness routines quite frequently on social media.

