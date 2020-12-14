Asim Riaz And Sakshi Malik's Music Video 'Veham' Wins Hearts; Netizens Pour Love | WATCH

Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik's new music video for Veham recently premiered on YouTube. The song is sung by Armaan Malik and directed by Ashish Panda. Many fans have responded quite positively to the video.

The video starts with shots of Asim sitting in the balcony. In the balcony next to him, Sakshi is seen walking around, as Asim tries to sketch her face on to a canvas. A few minutes later, fans see Sakshi walk into Asim's balcony and tell him that he must stop making portraits of her as she isn't his girlfriend but a childhood buddy. She then adds that she's just had a fight with her boyfriend and wants to make him jealous. Sakshi then devises a plan and reveals to Asim that she would hang out with Asim more now to make her boyfriend jealous.

Also Read | Asim Riaz takes to social media to post his workout routine, fans go "hotness overload"

Asim Riaz and Sakshi Malik's song

Also Read | Asim Riaz drops breath-taking first poster of next music 'Veham' with Sakshi Malik

Also Read | Did you know Aly Goni and Asim Riaz's friendship goes way back? See their old pic

The video is quite serene and has many wonderful shots. The video has been shot in Rajasthan and is also quite colourful. Asim and Sakshi also look very good with each other and have wonderful chemistry with each other. Armaan Malik's voice is also quite melodious and one fan commented 'Need to take out time to appreciate Armaan's voice in this song and Asim's emotional reactions'. Take a look at what fans thought of the Veham song:

Pic Credit: T Series' Youtube

Also Read | Check out Asim Riaz's cute gesture for Himanshi Khurana on her birthday

Asim's Post

Asim Riaz also took to Instagram to add a post related to the video. He adds in his post - 'My new single #Veham, is sure strike a few chords'. The clip consisted of small clips from his recent music video. Take a look:

Many fans liked the post and added that they loved the song. Other fans mentioned that this was their favourite song by the artists. Other fans just left some emojis. Take a look at the comments the post garnered:

Pic Credit: Asim Riaz's Instagram

Asim also added another post related to his new music video. In the picture, fans can see Asim sketching Sakshi's face. Take a look:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.