Asim Riaz Posts Shirtless Beach Picture; Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana Leaves Witty Comment

Eminent model & Bigg Boss 13 runner-up contestant Asim Riaz took to Instagram in order to share a shirtless monochrome image of himself on the beach. The image was showered with a lot of love from his fans from all over. But, a comment by his girlfriend, Himanshi Khurana, is the one that stood out of the crowd. The image that attracted the said playful comment from Khurana can be found below as well as in the library of Asim Riaz's photos on Instagram.

Also Read: Asim Riaz Wait At The Airport To Receive His Ladylove Himanshi Khurana; See Clip

The Post:

Also Read: Asim Riaz Addresses Rumours About His Upcoming Punjabi Film With Himanshi Khurana

The comment that was left by Himanshi Khurana on the above photo simply read, "Oh beautiful kids". Through this, she playfully ignored her boyfriend and focused on the kids that can be seen running around in the picture. The screenshot of that comment can be found below.

It has been observed that multiple pictures of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana can be found in the list of Asim Riaz's photos on Instagram. One of which is a birthday post for the Punjabi artist. Some of them can be found below.

Also Read: Asim Riaz Takes To Social Media To Post His Workout Routine, Fans Go "hotness Overload"

About Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met during their respective stints at the Bigg Boss house during the 13th season of the same. At the time of their first meet, as per an article on SpotBoyE, the Punjabi actor/singer was already engaged to her now ex-boyfriend, Chao. But, if the very same report is to go by, Himanshi's relationship status back then did not stop Asim from engaging in a flirtatious conversation with her, who he was smitten by from the moment she had entered the house. A couple of weeks later, post Himanshi's exit from the show, Asim was allegedly inconsolable. Their story took an unexpected turn when Asim was reunited with Himanshi upon her return. It is said that Asim did not waste much time and proposed to her as soon as she stepped into the establishment. His proposal was met with a resounding and an emotional "Yes" by the actor/singer.

Also Read: Asim Riaz And Sakshi Malik's Music Video 'Veham' Wins Hearts; Netizens Pour Love | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.