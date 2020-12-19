Asim Riaz Addresses Rumours About His Upcoming Punjabi Film With Himanshi Khurana

TV actor Asim Riaz is on a roll lately as he has been appearing in several music videos after his stint in a popular reality TV show. After having ardent fans swooning over his on-screen chemistry with Sakshi Malik in songster Armaan Malik's newly-released romantic number 'Veham', Asim is all set to collaborate with international artists including Bohemia and pop icon DJ Snake in their upcoming songs. However, speculations were rife that the 27-year-old will be starring in one of Himanshi Khurana's Punjabi films and will also share the screen space with Salman Khan in a Bollywood film. Thus, in an interview with Filmibeat, Asim broke his silence on rumours about his upcoming film and put speculations to rest regarding his debut film.

Is Asim Riaz's film with Himanshi Khurana on the cards?

Asim Riaz, who became a household name after appearing on a Colors TV show, has been achieving multiple milestones in his career one after the other. After winning the hearts of millions with his performance in the music video of Veham, Asim is gearing up for his collaboration with DJ Snake and Bohemia. However, meanwhile, there have been several reports about the actor's upcoming Punjabi film with Himanshi Khurana which will mark his debut as an actor. On the other hand, it was also reported that Asim will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

However, in his recent interview with Filmibeat, the Kalla Sohna Nai fame rubbished all the rumours about his upcoming films and revealed that he will be starring in neither of the two. During his interaction with the online portal, Asim stated that all the rumours surrounding his debut film are mere rumours. He set the record straight as he confirmed that he is doing neither a Punjabi film with Himanshi nor a Bollywood film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Elaborating more about the same, the television heartthrob said he wants to improve his acting skills by appearing in music videos before venturing into Punjabi, Bollywood, Hollywood or any other film industry. He concluded his statement by expressing that he works out on his body and his skills every day to make sure he brings something new to the audience.

