Asim Riaz Wait At The Airport To Receive His Ladylove Himanshi Khurana; See Clip

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are from one of the couples who enjoy a massive fan following. The two of them were contestants in a reality show and are popularly known as AsiManshi. Recently, rumours about their break-up were going around but there was no official confirmation about the same. Yesterday, Asim was seen at the airport to pick her up.

In the video shared by the paparazzi, Himanshi Khurana was seen arriving and happily posed for the cameras. She was seen wearing a long white coat with a black outfit and was carrying a purse. Later, Asim was seen in the parking area waiting in the car for Himanshi with his face covered. As Himanshi sat in the car, they waved the paps a goodbye and left. Many fans and followers showed their love for the couple in the comments section.

Earlier, Asim also drove Himanshi to the airport while she was leaving for a music video shoot. A video of this was shared online by a paparazzi. In the video, Himanshi can be seen getting out of the car in a red and black outfit with a black purse. Asim was seen in a white t-shirt who had kept his face covered and did not get down of the car.

The couple met on the reality show and have been going strong since then expressing their love on National television. Asim had got down on his knee to propose Himanshi. Himanshi was in a 9-year-old relationship with former boyfriend Chow and broke up with him. Asim and Himanshi have been seen together in several music videos, Khyaal Rakhya Kar being the most recent.

Himanshi Khurana is an Indian model, actress and singer who predominantly works in Punjabi films. She was seen in the Punjabi movie Sadda Haq in 2013. She has worked with many singers such as Jassi Gill, Badshah and others. She made her debut as a singer with the song High Standard in 2018. Asim Riaz' new music video was recently released in which he was seen with Sakshi Malik.

