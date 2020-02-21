Asim Riaz Spotted At A Salon For A Relaxing Skin Treatment, See Pictures

After holding the title of the first runner up of Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz enjoys a session of pampering. He was one of the top 6 finalists who made it to the finale of the season. He was seen standing on the other side of Salman Khan as he declared Sidharth Shukla to be the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Asim Riaz, however, was loved by the audience who claimed that Asim was the winner for the public. Nearly a week after the finale, the model was seen pampering himself with a relaxing skin treatment. Check out the pictures.

Asim Riaz spotted at a salon

It has been revealed that Asim Riaz went to the salon along with his brother. Asim stated that he had a lovely experience with the skin treatment that he had. He was also heard saying that he feels fresh and relaxed after the treatment. Asim was seen wearing a black coloured printed hoodie along with a pair of Khaki three-fourths. He also wore a pair of dark coloured shades to complete the look. Pics/ PR pictures

Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial seasons of the Bigg Boss franchise. The show was ranked number one in terms of TRPs. The credit for the success of the show, however, goes to the participants who not only managed to entertain the audiences but also managed to make them hooked to the show.

Many contestants including Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were often seen trending on social media for on multiple occasions. The show was filled with some nail-biting competition along with a few elements of romance. The show witnessed some strong bonds while many bonds were seen breaking in the Bigg Boss house as well. The show- Bigg Boss 13 was also extended by five weeks on public demand.

