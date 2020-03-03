Asim Riaz To Reunite With His Lady Love Himanshi Khurana For 'something Really Special'

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz confessed his love for Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana while the two were a part of the show. Asim even went down on one knee to propose to Himashi as she had entered the house as his connection. Asim Riaz gained a huge following after he was declared first runner up of Bigg Boss 13. He recently took to his Instagram and revealed that he will be seen reuniting with his lady love Himanshi Khurana for a special project. Check out the announcement made by the model.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana reunite on the screen

After he announced the collaboration with ace singer Neha Kakkar, he also revealed that Himanshi Khurana will be seen in the special project with him. While he did not reveal a lot about the upcoming project, he did mention that the project will be out on March 18, 2020. Popular international Dj, Dj Snake has commented on his post with a simple ‘bull's eye’ symbol. Not only Asim Riaz, but Himanshi Khurana has also posted a similar post on her social media account.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and the two became fast friends. Asim fell in love with Himanshi and confessed his love to her. However, she was engaged at the moment and turned him down. After she was evicted she re-entered the house as Asim’s connection and even stated that she has broken off her engagement and has stated feeling for Asim as well.

While most of Asim Riaz’s fans liked his bond with Himanshi Khurana, many were sceptical as well. After Bigg Boss 13 came to an end, Asim Riaz took to his Twitter account and posted a note for his fans. He claimed that Himanshi Khurana supported him through a bad patch and that brought the two together. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have managed to stay together even after the show came to an end.

