Asim Riaz's Father: Who Is He And What Does He Do? Read On To Know Details

Bigg Boss 13 has evidently become one of the most talked-about reality television shows in India. The show features a wide range of controversies and one contestant has reportedly taken up fans' attention. The 26-year-old model Asim Riaz has created a buzz around him ever since he made his entry on the show. Recently, Gauahar Khan came forward to show her support for Asim by posting a video on her social media handle.

Ex-contestant and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is an enthusiastic Bigg Boss 13 viewer. The actor has been quite vocal on liking Asim Riaz and criticising Sidharth Shukla for his aggressive behaviour. Recently, during an Instagram live session, Gauahar made a special demand for the makers of Bigg Boss, in regards to Asim Riaz’s father, who is a retired IPS officer. As per her, he should be made to come inside the Bigg Boss 13 house during the family special episode. While there are not many details available about the Asim's mother and father. Only Asim's younger brother named Umar Riaz is known because he is quite active on social media and is often seen commenting about Asim's performance inside the house.

When Asim made his entry in the 13th season of Bigg Boss, Asim Riaz was regarded as the 'vanilla' boy of the show. He was seen befriending people from the house before gradually changing to show other sides of his personality. He was also given the tag of a 'quitter' when he quit the first task which was given to him. The task was themed around a hospital and he quit the task in an angry mood. Slowly and gradually, Asim changed his initial impressions and transformed from a cool and calm person to an angry contender. Recently, Asim has been behaving the way he wishes to even at the cost of losing friends. Asim has been behaving erratically with co-contestants, hurling abuses, and passing mean comments. His equation with all the housemates has changed a lot throughout the show.

Gauahar's tweet for Asim's fans:

R u really Asim fans, then stop this nonsense ! The show is clear , n fair , Asim is behaving well in the show , ur tweets r giving him a bad name ! U n the entire fandom rvtalking rubbish about a respectable woman who heads a v reputed channel ! Be in ur limits — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 25, 2019

