Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz To Become The New Captain In The House? Details Inside

Bigg Boss 13 will reportedly have a new captain in the house, who will be Asim Riaz. The contestant will allegedly win a captaincy task that will be held again after it failed the first time. The task is expected to involve cars.

According to a report by a leading news portal, Asim Riaz will become the new captain in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In the episode that will be aired today, a captaincy task will be given to the contestants. The report suggests that the current captain, Vikas Gupta, will be dethroned in this process. The last captaincy task was nullified owing to the chaos caused by Shefali Bagga. In the next task, the contestants will be expected to get a ride from the four cars that will be parked in the garden. The car drivers will reportedly be Vikas Gupta, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Shehnaaz Gill. Two competitors who fail to get a ride will lose the chance at becoming the captain. According to the news portal, Asim Riaz will win the task. This will make the Asim fans extremely happy as they have been waiting for this day for a really long time.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to have an argument

In the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will be seen having an argument. The two will have a verbal tiff as Sidharth Shukla feels that Shehnaaz Gill has not been giving him the attention he deserves. According to him, he is hurt as she has been giving mixed signs about him and Paras Chabbra. Have a look at the promo put up by Colors TV channel here.

