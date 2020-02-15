Bigg Boss 13: A Glimpse Into Asim Riaz's Bittersweet Moment Inside The House; Watch

The makers of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 recently posted an interesting video encapsulating Asim Riaz's journey inside the Bigg Boss house. The video shared on February 15 has managed to interest the fans of Asim Riaz. Here is all you need to know about the video.

Asim Riaz's bittersweet moments inside the Bigg Boss house

The video that starts with Asim Riaz's energetic performance on the show's first episode, takes his fans on a journey down the memory lane. With upbeat music in the background, the five-minute twenty-eight seconds' video showcases Asim Riaz's fight with Sidharth Shukla, among other things.

The video also depicts endearing moments shared by Asim Riaz with Himanshi Khurrana. The video posted a few hours ago has managed to impress the fans of Asim Riaz, who seem to be raving about his journey and hoping for his win.

Check out the video here:

Asim Riaz, who entered the show as a new face, managed to gain a popular fanbase. He, who is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 13, is expected to be the winner of Bigg Boss 13, according to his fans. They are reported to be taking social media by storm. Here is what fans are posting.

Fans want Asim Riaz to be the winner of Bigg Boss 13:

Studying for my ielts 2 days from now but #AsimRiaz is bro love. Pray for my exam too guys. Ha haa 😂i hv never been so obsessed and in lv with any BB contestant. #AsimRiazForTheWin @realumarriaz @imrealaism @realhimanshi pic.twitter.com/ArPpFWXAfo — meezan ahad (@AhadMeezan) February 15, 2020

#AsimRiazForTheWin

One man army💪💪 you are a rockstar Asim Riaz absolute deserve you winner.. all the best @imrealasim pic.twitter.com/GcygmviWRV — Niraj Kumar (@NirajKu77272744) February 14, 2020

See this little asim fan how sweet he is song plz guys vote for asim #AsimRiazForTheWin #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/qmjMrUYZLt — Fairoz Khan (@FairozK54582994) February 14, 2020

