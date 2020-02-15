Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prize Has Reached To THIS Jaw-dropping Level

Bigg Boss 13 will finally witness its finale on Saturday, February 15, 2020. According to a media portal’s report, the Bigg Boss 13 winner prize has been doubled than its last season. Read on to know what the Bigg Boss 13 winner prize will be and about the reality show's grand finale.

BB 13 winner prize doubled than last year?

The popular television reality show Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end. The Salman Khan hosted show will have its big finale on Saturday, February 15, 2020. This season's contestants have been entertaining the audience for the last 130 days.

Now, the contestants Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, and Asim Riaz will be competing for the final prize money and the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. Talking about the prize money for this season, according to a media portal’s report, the Bigg Boss 13 winning prize has been doubled this year.

The portal’s report suggests that the Bigg Boss 13 winning prize is Rs 1 crore this year. The winning prize for Bigg Boss 12 was Rs 50 lakhs. But the Bigg Boss 12 winning prize was split between the winner Dipika Kakar who took home Rs 30 lakh and Deepak Thakur who opt-out of the show and took home Rs 20 lakhs from the winning prize.

It will be interesting to see if this twist from Bigg Boss 12 gets repeated for the Bigg Boss 13 winner prize. Last week, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma left the house after the mid-week eviction process. The Bigg Boss 13 finale will be aired on Colors TV starting at 9 PM.

