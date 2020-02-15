Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Her Mother Break Into Tears After Seeing Each Other

Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Rashami Desai during her stay inside the Bigg Boss house has always expressed that she misses her family, especially her mother inside the house. Reports have it that Rashami Desai's mother, Rasila Desai will be entering the Bigg Boss house in the finale episode of the show. Here is all you need to know about Rasila Desai's visit on Bigg Boss 13.

Rashami Desai left teary-eyed after meeting mother a hiatus of four months

The popular contestant's mother, Rasila Desai, who has refrained from entering the house, due to multiple reasons is reported to make a grand entry in the finale episode of Bigg Boss 13. While she has stayed away from the limelight for the longest, recently hit the headlines after she celebrated Rashami's birthday with the press. According to reports, Rasila will be recording an emotional video for daughter Rashami Desai, which will leave her teary-eyed.

Reports have it that Rashami Desai and her mother were not on talking terms due to some undisclosed reasons. These reasons were also why she did not enter the Bigg Boss 13 house during the 'Family Week' to visit Rashami. Her absence from the family week made Rashami Desai emotional, and she was heard saying that she misses her mother.

Reports also reveal that Rasila was critically ill during the 'Family Week', which forced her to be in medical assistance. Besides Rasila, other contestants family members will be attending the Bigg Boss house to encourage the contestants. Reports have it that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 have planned an extravagant Grand Finale night for the audiences.

