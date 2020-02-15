The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Bigg Boss 13: Reasons Why Fans Think Sidharth Shukla Will Win

Television News

Here are a few reasons why fans think Sidharth Shukla is the most deserving contestant among others, to win the 13th season of Salman Khan hosted-Bigg Boss.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla’s popularity rose tenfold with his stint on Bigg Boss 13. From impressing the audience with his excellent game strategies to his feuds with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan following among the Indian audience. Here are a few reasons why fans love Sidharth Shukla.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Wins The Show? Leaked Pic Of Him With Trophy Goes Viral

Sidharth's relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill created headlines for their brewing chemistry and bond with each other on the show. From supporting each other at the times of turmoil to their cute banter, fans have seemingly loved Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry on Bigg Boss.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai & Others Finale Looks Revealed

Sidharth's game strategies

As seen in the recently held immunity task, Sidharth gave away the immunity pin to Paras Chhabra, fulfilling his promise. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Spring A Surprise For Shehnaaz; Wears Turban And Dances With Her

Sidharth's brotherhood with Asim Riaz

Sidharth made headlines for his relationship with Asim Riaz. Asim and Sidharth shared a very friendly bond, before their fight. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sidharth Shukla's bromance with Asim Riaz:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Already Declared Winner Of The Season?

A mama's boy!

As seen in an episode, Sidharth was seen greeting his mother, Rita Shukla with utmost warmth. Fans were impressed with their bond and took the internet by storm:

(Image: Sidharth Instagram)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DIGVIJAYA ENTERS FRAY
SHAHEEN BAGH: 'WILL MEET AMIT SHAH'
TEJASHWI YADAV SLAMS JDU
SENA WORKERS THRASH OFFICER
MANISH SISODIA ON SPECIAL GUESTS
KAMBALA 'BUFFALO' RACER GETS TRAIL