Bigg Boss 13: Reasons Why Fans Think Sidharth Shukla Will Win

Sidharth Shukla’s popularity rose tenfold with his stint on Bigg Boss 13. From impressing the audience with his excellent game strategies to his feuds with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla enjoys a massive fan following among the Indian audience. Here are a few reasons why fans love Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth's relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill created headlines for their brewing chemistry and bond with each other on the show. From supporting each other at the times of turmoil to their cute banter, fans have seemingly loved Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry on Bigg Boss.

I'm actually quite happy coz she did mention how bad the runner up feels...i ddnt want her to feel sad...now she'll want Sid to win and uski khushi usse bohot hogi...❤ #SidNaaz — IkrahCaunhye (@SidNaazFlipper) February 15, 2020

Sidharth's game strategies

As seen in the recently held immunity task, Sidharth gave away the immunity pin to Paras Chhabra, fulfilling his promise. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Precap dekh kar bas ek hi baat dil se nikli... tu jeet gaya mere dost, ab trophy mile naa mile tu jeet gaya.. @sidharth_shukla par hum bade ziddi hai trophy toh hum lekar hi rahenge kyu mere #SidHeart hai na? #BB13 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) February 6, 2020

Sidharth's brotherhood with Asim Riaz

Sidharth made headlines for his relationship with Asim Riaz. Asim and Sidharth shared a very friendly bond, before their fight. Take a look at how fans reacted to Sidharth Shukla's bromance with Asim Riaz:

I m very happy today as humare bb k karan arjun waps agye, jab ye dono buchad gye th tab i didn't care bb ka ek b episode tysm bb love u #SidharthShukla and #AsimRiaz https://t.co/eIrLqVEwla — Divya Pradhan (@DivyaPr53549524) November 16, 2019

A mama's boy!

As seen in an episode, Sidharth was seen greeting his mother, Rita Shukla with utmost warmth. Fans were impressed with their bond and took the internet by storm:

Let me go and cry happy tears at some corner..

The Best Promo of the season ❤😭😭😭

So happy for my baby ❤

How much he was craving for this love...

And Aunty we can see where Sid got the Dignity, Emotions & Sidcasm from💕@sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukIa #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/JKsua9zkG0 — Sidharth Shukla (@Sidharth_sukIa_) January 15, 2020

Best promo Sachi me Yar. But I really adore her mom so simple gray hair still so beautiful. Shuku resembles like his Mom. Aunty ji Sid ko bolo apni game PE focus Kare bus and stay away from Shehnaaz. #SidharthShukla #PowerOfSid @sidharth_shukla — Neha D (@nehadutta710) January 15, 2020

(Image: Sidharth Instagram)

