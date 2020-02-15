Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Fans Think Rashami Desai Will Be The Winner

Rashami Desai is currently one of the top-trending contestants of the Bigg Boss 13. Fans and followers are using their social media to tell the world why Rashami deserves to win the Bigg Boss show. The hashtags #RashamiDeservesToWin and #OurWinnerRashami are trending on Twitter as the fans are dedicated to proving why Rashami should get the trophy.

Here are some tweets by fans:

The grace she maintained in the show like #Biggboss is so appreciated. She's already a winner for us would be even more happier if she wins the trophy *_*#OurWinnerRashami pic.twitter.com/Mb99WxHp4K — Nɑѵყɑ 💞 (@NavyaSpeaks) February 15, 2020

she might have made some wrong choices but didn't lose her DIGNITY and SELF RESPECT to make people ACCEPT, LOVE or APPRECIATE her, be it inside the house or outside she SURVIVED & kept FIGHTING @TheRashamiDesai#OurWinnerRashami — nb. (@nbhattx) February 15, 2020

I can't explain how much i respect @TheRashamiDesai. She's gone through so much & through it all has remained strong & never gave up. She's beautiful inside & out..has touched my heart in more ways than i can ever explain & i hope she knows the positive impact.#OurWinnerRashami pic.twitter.com/CPQXBvyIxo — Priyanka☻ (@_priyanka_m_) February 15, 2020

So only #Rashami Deserve to Win #OurWinnerRashami 🙏 — D..... 💥 (@deeprehal10) February 15, 2020

Whole world came to know how genuine she is!! #ProudRashamian#OurWinnerRashami #RashamiDesai@TheRashamiDesai — R. ♡ (@ravirajpoot29) February 15, 2020

She faced Everything#RashamiDeservesToWin #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/nlOvHBJEEM — 💔💔💔 💫 (@shabana78699) February 15, 2020

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on February 15 at 9 pm. The contenders of the trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh. The promos of the same show all the contestants spending their last moments in the house with performances by them as well as host Salman Khan.

