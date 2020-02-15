The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Here's Why Fans Think Rashami Desai Will Be The Winner

Television News

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Rashami Desai is receiving major support from her fans as they tweet why she should win the trophy. Read some tweets by fans here.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Rashami Desai is currently one of the top-trending contestants of the Bigg Boss 13. Fans and followers are using their social media to tell the world why Rashami deserves to win the Bigg Boss show. The hashtags #RashamiDeservesToWin and #OurWinnerRashami are trending on Twitter as the fans are dedicated to proving why Rashami should get the trophy.

Here are some tweets by fans:

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai & Others Finale Looks Revealed 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Perform A Sensuous Dance; Watch 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Rashami Desai Gets Emotional As She Is Reminded Of Arhaan’s Betrayal 

ALSO READ | Rashami Desai May Take Home 'Bigg Boss 13' Trophy; Here’s A Look At Her Net Worth

The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13 will air on February 15 at 9 pm. The contenders of the trophy are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh. The promos of the same show all the contestants spending their last moments in the house with performances by them as well as host Salman Khan.

ALSO READ | Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla's Biggest Feuds Till Date

 

 

