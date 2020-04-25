Vishal Aditya Singh Warns Asim Riaz On His Instagram Post & It's Not What You Think

Bigg Boss 13 contestants are often seen pulling each other's leg on social media. Amidst this, Asim Riaz in his recent post on Instagram has humorously described the situation between couples after a fight. This post caught his co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh's attention and he posted a hilarious comment to it as well. Asim's girlfriend and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana had a good come-back to Vishal's comment. The three of them seemed to have engaged in friendly banter and are reliving their Bigg Boss days on social media.

Asim Riaz's post shows that it could be the girl's fault but when her guy is upset with her she starts crying. In the end, the guy has to convince her and it all turns out to be his fault. This post captured Vishal Aditya Singh's attention. In Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh was always in the headlines because of his on-and-off relationship with Madhurima Tuli.

Here is a look at the post that Asim Riaz shared

Fans could not help but wonder what could have gone wrong between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana that made Asim share this post. On the other hand, Vishal Aditya Singh commented on the post saying "Abhi aage aage dekho Hota hai 😂🙌". Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana was quick enough to give a witty reply on Vishal's comment.

Himanshi Khurana commented "I'm sure apko acha experience hai 😜😜" referring to Vishal Aditya Singh's relationship with Madhurima. Replying Himanshi Khurana's comment Vishal Aditya Singh said: "tum aur tumhara observations to Kamal Ka hai hi😉😋". Check out the funny banter between the three on them below.

