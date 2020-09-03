Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's Song 'Afsos Karoge' Impresses Fans | Watch

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's new single was released on YouTube on September 2, 2020. The song is called Afsos Karoge and is sung by Stebin Ben. Fans have been waiting for the song since the time Asim announced its release on Instagram. The music video centers around the iconic Bigg Boss couple. Read on:

Afsos Karoge song releases

The song Afsos Karoge, starring Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, is sung by Stebin Ben and written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. In the video, one can see that both the actors meet at their college reunion. The video shows flashbacks of their college romance as the song moves further. Asim has a kid in the present and Himanshi seems to be very upset about this. The video goes back and forth in time to show what went wrong between them.

Asim Riaz took to his social media announce that the video was live on YouTube. He asked his fans to show him love and support for the track. Take a look at the post:

Fans' reactions to the video

The video has already received 3.5 lakh views on youtube. It has more than 16k comments within a few hours. They have liked the track as well as Asim and Himanshi's acting in the video. A lot of fans have mentioned about the expressions of both the actors. A fan wrote, "Love you Asimanshi. The song just touched my soul. It's so beautiful." Take a look at some youtube comments.

A lot of fans tweeted on Twitter and appreciated the performances of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Many fans have said that Asim's performance in this video is spot on and that he keeps improving with every song. A fan even drew a sketch of both the actors from a scene in the song Afsos Karoge. Take a look at the Tweets:

By Far one Amongst best Hindi songs of 2020 ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯



The Act by both @imrealasim @realhimanshi was boom ....too Good ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



Looking forward to more projects like that ðŸ˜‰#AsiManshi #AfsosKaroge pic.twitter.com/aBtdjQTjU6 — LUV .BðŸŒ (@Luv_oye) September 3, 2020

Various fanpages on took to Twitter to shower their love on the actors. They have also praised the chemistry between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Check out:

Soo finally #AfsosKaroge song is out now it's beautiful song by Stebin bin beautiful video by yaad barar & a beautiful work by @imrealasim & @realhimanshi there chemistry make the song â¤ï¸ðŸ˜âœ…



Link:https://t.co/kP72iw2wWx#AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana #AsimSquad pic.twitter.com/UaiYbAeJhb — Asim Riaz Trends ™ #AfsosKarogeOutTomorrow (@AsimFanTrend) September 3, 2020

This is one of the most beautiful song which i heard recently. I asked neutral audience and they all loved #AfsosKaroge @imrealasim and @realhimanshi have shown how adorable a pair can look like



Link :- https://t.co/KmevlWZuJj



Guys keep Steaming and

showering Love :) pic.twitter.com/REG7OAI4kw — ð‘«ð’Šð’”ð’‰ð’‚ (@SlaysAsimRiaz) September 3, 2020

When Asim Riaz announced the release of the song, writing "Surprise", fans had reacted in huge numbers. The two actors have also featured in 3 other romantic tracks previously. Fans love seeing their on-screen romance in their music videos.

