Asim Riaz Flaunts His Toned Body In Shirtless Pictures, Leaves Fans Stunned; See Pics

Reality star Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of stunning pictures of himself, flaunting a well-toned body. In the pictures, the actor can be seen going shirtless with most pictures in just a towel, standing by the pool. The pictures are leaving his fans with heart eyes as they are loving the sight and have expressed it in the comments section of the post.

Asim Riaz’s gorgeous pictures

Actor Asim Riaz recently took to Instagram to share a few monochrome pictures of his well-maintained quarantine body. In the first three pictures, Asim Riaz can be seen showing off his abs with a towel draped around his waist. He can also be seen wearing a band-aid around his calves while he poses with a few intense expressions.

In the next two picture, he can be seen sitting next to a huge bay window which allows a huge amount of light to enter into the room. The silhouette pictures also have a pair of sofa chairs and heavy curtains. Asim Riaz can be seen looking outside the window while the pictures are being taken from behind.

In the caption for the post, the actor has added a 'robot arm' emoticon indicating that he has worked really hard to keep himself fit and has succeeded without a doubt.

In the comments section of the post, Asim Riaz fans can be seen showering the actor with appreciation for keeping up with his goals. A few people have also dropped their comments, speaking about his toned body. A few others are seen speaking about how they are a huge fan of the actor, ever since his appearance on the fan-favourite television reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Have a look at a few comments on his pictures here.

Asim Riaz has been a popular figure amongst the people ever since he appeared on Bigg Boss 13. He has had a huge fan following for his conduct on the show. His infamous fights with co-contestant Siddharth Shukla also made people believe that he was a true entertainer. He was recently seen in the T-Series song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, alongside his lady love Himanshi Khurana.

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram

