Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurrana's 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' Is All About Unconditional Love

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana featuring new romantic music video Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has released on Monday, August 10, 2020. Crooned by Arijit Singh, the lyrics of this heart touching song is penned down by Kumaar. The music video of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam is all about unconditional love and romance.

Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

This heart-touching song articulates the story of a man who escapes prison and hides in the apartment of his lover. Asim Riaz, in the video, can be seen brutally bruised with his hand bleeding and belt marks on his back. He meets Himanshi Khurana in a severe condition, wherein he faints because of his injuries. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam essays how Himanshi loves him back irrevocably even after knowing that Asim has escaped prison.

The melancholic lyrics of the song traces the feelings of crossing every limit for keeping up with the promise of love. Talking to Mid-day about Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, Himanshi said that she is very excited about the song because it has been shot with her real-life boyfriend Asim and the fact that it is a love song serves as icing on the cake.

On the other hand, Asim said that he feels blessed to be the part of this music video because it features the duo in a slightly different avatar. Asim hoped that audiences love the song and their chemistry in it. Directed by Arvindr Khair, the song ends with Himanshi saving Asim from the police officials and escaping on an unknown journey with him.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz were widely noted for their appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The couple confessed their love for each other on the show and have been together ever since. Apart from Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, the duo has also previously collaborated for Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Both the songs garnered widespread attention from their fans. Now their recently released romantic song has also created a humungous buzz on social media ever since the first look poster of the song was revealed.

