Asim Riaz And Himanshi Khurana’s BTS Pic From Their Song Is A Treat For All Fans

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for their new song to release. This track will be their third collaboration together and will be titled, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. The couple will be releasing their new track on August 10, 2020. The fans were excited and were left wanting more after the first poster of the track was unveiled. Now to keep the anticipation alive surrounding the track, Asim took to his social media to share a lovely BTS picture from the song.

Also Read: Asim Riaz-Himanshi's 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' & Paras-Mahira’s 'Ring' To See A Clash?

Asim Riaz shares a BTS picture with Himanshi Khurana

Talking about the picture, Asim and Himanshi can be seen looking at each other lovingly. Asim can be seen looking charming in a striped brown and white shirt. Himanshi on the other hand makes way for a pretty picture in a peach-colored floral attire. It is an inevitable proof that the couple's real-life chemistry is translating on-screen too. The BTS picture shared by the Bigg Boss 12 finalist also poses to be a treat for all the die-hard 'Asimanshi' fans out there.

Also Read: Asim Riaz Says He Was Attacked While Cycling; Narrates Incident And Details Injuries

Asim Riaz shares the new poster of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam song

Asim also took to his social media to share the new poster of the song. The poster has the couple donning the same ensemble. They have their backs turned towards each other. The poster also reads a beautiful quote which says that 'I resolve to be at your side both in good and bad times. The quote also talks about loving a person unconditionally forever. Take a look at the BTS picture shared by Asim and the new poster of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam.

Also Read: Asim Riaz's Fans Trend #GetWellSoonAsim After He 'was Attacked By Some Guys On A Bike'

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the romantic number has been penned by Kumaar. While the song has been composed by Armaan Malik. Before this, the couple was also seen in tracks like Kallah Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakha Kar. Interestingly, their track will also clash with the release of their Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song, titled Ring.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.