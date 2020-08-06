Asim Riaz-Himanshi's 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' & Paras-Mahira’s 'Ring' To See A Clash?

Paras Chabbra and Mahira Sharma announced last week that they will be collaborating once again for a song titled Ring. Just two days ago, fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana also announced their upcoming music video, Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. However, one thing to be noticed is that both the music videos will clash as they are releasing on the same day.

Paras-Mahira’s 'Ring' & Asim-Himanshi’s 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' to release on same date

Earlier today, Paras Chhabra took to his social media to announce the release date of his song, Ring. In the poster, both Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are seen lying in each other’s laps while looking into the camera. Paras Chhabra also added that their song, Ring will be releasing on August 10, 2020.

Talking about the same, Paras Chhabra wrote, “Tere masle mujhe aane lage yaad!.Relive #pahira moments with us on RING. Releasing on 10th August”. See Paras Chhabra’s announcement here:

Interestingly, even Asim Riaz and his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to social media earlier this week to announce that they will be starring together in another music video titled Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. He also shared the first look of the music video in which Himanshi Khurana can be seen lying down and fondly looking at Asim Riaz who is seen to be playing the piano.

While sharing the same, Asim Riaz also announced that their music video will be out on August 10, 2020. Asim Riaz further wrote, “Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi!. #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August”. See Asim Riaz’s announcement here:

With two of the most sought after duos from the previous Bigg Boss season releasing their music videos on the same day, it is yet to be seen which one will outdo the other. Ring will also be the third time that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are coming together while their previous songs, Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea were also massive hits. On the other hand, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana have collaborated for music videos like Kalla Sohna Nai, Khyaal Rakhya Kar, etc.

