Asim Riaz Announces New Project After 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'; Fans Are 'super Excited'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz today announced his next project. The model, who recently teamed up with T-series for Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, is now going to feature in another project. On August 12, 2020, he took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming project with fans. Take a look:

Asim Riaz’s announces his next project

Actor Asim Riaz announced his next project today with a video post on Instagram. In the video clip, the actor can be seen walking on the roads of Lonavala. The actor says, “All right guys, in Lonavala, shooting another project and another surprise for you guys. But, more or less man, I am tripping on this place right now”. Take a look at the post below:

In the video, the model can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and white trousers. He is also seen wearing a silver chain. Wearing black leather boots, he showed off his dressing style in a different way.

Fan reactions on Asim Riaz’s post

As soon as he shared the news of his upcoming project, many of his fans took time to post comments. The video which has received more than 39.6k views has many adorable comments for Asim Riaz. One of his fans wrote, “I am proud of you”. While another commented, “Super excited”. Many others also posted heart and fire emojis on his post. Take a look at the comments below:

About Asim Riaz’s latest track

The official YouTube page of T-Series recently released the new music video of Asim Riaz with his co-contestant and girlfriend Himanshi Khurana. The couple’s third collaboration is a song which is titled as Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, which is sung by Arijit Singh. The composition of the track is by well-known singer-composer Amaal Malik.

The music video shows Asim as a criminal, who runs away from jail to meet his love Himanshi. The song opens with Asim and Himanshi’s reconciliation. Himanshi, who has always opposed Asim’s unlawful activities, helps him escape the cops when they come to find him, and they then run away together.

Previously, Asim and his girlfriend Himanshi collaborated for two music videos titled Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. Kalla Sohna Nai is sung by Neha Kakkar and composed by Rajat Nagpal. Meanwhile, Khyaal Rakhya Kar is a soulful melody which is sung by Preetinder with music composed by Rajat Nagpal.

(Image Credit: Asim Riaz IG)

