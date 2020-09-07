Charu Asopa Shows Off Her 'Sukoon Mila' Moment As She Hugs Husband Rajeev

Charu Asopa recently took to her Instagram to share a video of hers with husband Rajeev Sen. The duo is seen hugging each other as the song Sukoon Mila by Arijit Singh is heard in the background. At the start of the video, Charu Asopa is seen resting her head on Rajeev’s shoulder while he hugs her.

Rajeev Sen then kisses Charu’s forehead. The video ends with Charu Asopa giving a kiss to Rajeev Sen as they smile while looking at each other. Rajeev Sen also left a heart emoticon on Charu Asopa’s video. Fans in huge number complimented Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s chemistry. Take a look at Charu Asopa’s Instagram post.

Rajeev Sen declares his love for wife, Charu Asopa

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were recently in the limelight after their marriage had reportedly hit rock-bottom and the couple was living separately. After three long months, much to the happiness of their fans, the couple has reunited and had very much rekindled their love boat. The two also shared a beautiful post with each other hinting that there is no longer trouble in paradise.

Rajeev took to his social media to share a lovely selfie with Charu. He captioned it by stating, 'Stronger together, I love my wife.' In the picture, while Rajeev is sporting a red casual attire, Charu can be seen looking lovely in a printed attire. Charu was quick to react to the post writing, 'I love my husband.' Take a look at the picture shared by Rajeev and Charu's reaction to the same.

Charu Asopa's endearing post with Rajeev Sen

Charu was also not far behind and she too proclaimed her love for her husband with an equally endearing post. She shared a post on her social media wherein she can be seen hugging Rajeev while the latter tenderly kisses her head. She captioned the post stating, 'Missed you so much.' While Rajeev reacted to the post writing, how he missed her too. Take a look at Charu Asopa's Instagram post.

The couple seems to have resolved their differences. Speculations about trouble brewing in their marriage had started doing the rounds after the duo had unfollowed each other and deleted all the pictures clicked with each other including their fairytale wedding snaps. Charu had revealed in an earlier interview with Spotboye about the same wherein she had said that everybody knows that her husband Rajeev is residing in Delhi and she is staying in Mumbai alone.

