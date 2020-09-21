Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's First Anniversary Celebration Seems Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Charu Asopa, popularly known as Preeti from the TV show Mere Angne Mein, celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Rajeev Sen on September 20, 2020, after three months of staying apart. The couple celebrated this auspicious occasion in a fairytale style and left fans and followers in awe. Take a look at the wedding anniversary celebration.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's first wedding anniversary

Charu and Rajeev celebrated their one year of togetherness in a fairytale style and invited their fans to be a part of it too. According to India Today, the duo had completed a year of marriage in June, however, due to certain complications, they celebrated it now. Both of them shared glimpses of their special day on social media.

Rajeev's Instagram post

Rajeev posted a picture on Instagram where the duo was seen dotted in full white attire. Rajeev looked stunning in his white blazer that fit his figure perfectly, while Charu looked breathtaking in her princess-like white gown. The two of them were seen holding each other. The backdrop was decorated with several balloons and had 'Happy Anniversary' written on the wall.

Rajeev captioned the picture, “We celebrated our First Wedding Anniversary and all you beautiful people are invited to be a part of this celebration. Link is in the bio”. Many fans conveyed their best wishes. Some of them commented, “how beautiful” “best couple” “made for each other”. Have a look at the fairytale couple.

Charu Asopa’s Instagram

Charu shared an adorable video of the duo and captioned it, “My anniversary vlog is live guys.. link is in the bio”. In the video, Rajeev was seen lifting the veil worn by Charu after which the duo was seen holding each other’s hands while sitting in front of a cake. Rajeev commented with some emojis and wrote ‘mine’ on the post. Take a look at the video below.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s wedding anniversary

The couple invited their fans and followers to be a part of the celebration as Charu uploaded their wedding anniversary vlog on YouTube. According to news reports, the duo had been going through a rough patch earlier this year. However, they met after three months and celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a grand manner. In the vlog, Charu shared the moments leading to and beyond her wedding anniversary. Take a look at the celebration.

