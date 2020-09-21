Charu Asopa Shares A Glamorous Picture Clicked By 'patidev' Rajeev Sen; See Photo

Mere Angne Mein actor Charu Asopa took to Instagram on Monday, September 21, 2020, to share a glamourous picture of her captured by her husband Rajeev Sen. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note as a caption. Seeing this post, fans have gone all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Asopa shared a stunning picture of her striking a pose. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a sheer black saree with intricate designs and embellishments. She also opted for a simple black sleeveless blouse. Along with the outfit, the actor also wore a gold and diamond choker and earrings. She also opted for a bun hairdo, well-done brows, well-applied liner and bold lips.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a sweet note in Hindi. She wrote, “à¤¶à¥‹à¤–à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤˜à¥‹à¤²à¤¾ à¤œà¤¾à¤¯à¥‡, à¤«à¥‚à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬. à¤‰à¤¸à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤¯à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤¯à¥‡, à¤¥à¥‹à¥œà¥€ à¤¸à¥€ à¤¶à¤°à¤¾à¤¬. à¤¹à¥‹à¤—à¤¾ à¤¯à¥‚à¤‚ à¤¨à¤¶à¤¾ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¤à¥ˆà¤¯à¤¾à¤°, à¤µà¥‹ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ...” She also added, “clicked by Patidev”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. The post received several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the fans went on to praise the actor for her glamourous avatar and her pose, while some were stunned looking at the actor acing the black saree.

One of the users wrote, “Wao black saree me heroine lg rahi ho aap di”, while the other one wrote, “looking very beautiful”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Charu Asopa Posts Adorable Wish For Sister-in-law Sushmita's Daughter Alisah On Birthday

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several other pictures on her social media handle keeping fans entertained. The actor goes on to give fans glimpses of her personal life. She recently shared a picture with her husband where they can be seen going for a walk with their pet. Along with the post, she also wrote, “With my two handsome boys”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Actor Charu Asopa Takes A Dig At Husband Rajeev Sen In Recent IG Post? See Post Here

On the work front

The actor was last seen the much-acclaimed Karn Sangini alongside Gufi Paintal, Paras Chhabra and Aashim Gulati. The daily soap also revolved around Uruvi, a stunning princess, was born into a blue-blooded royal family, who then fell head over the heels for a low-born but radiant and talented young archer, Karna.

Also read | Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's First Anniversary Celebration Seems Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Also read | Rajeev Sen Shares Mushy Pictures With Wife Charu Asopa; Speaks About Her 'eyes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.