Avika Gor Dances To 'Soorarai Pottru' Song; Fans And Friends Cheer For Her

Balika Vadhu fame actor Avika Gor took to her Instagram handle to show off her moves on G V Prakash's song Kaatuka Kanule at celebrity choregrapher Natarj Kasturi's studio. Avika's fans and celebrity friends reacted with praise for the actor's dancing styles and expressions. Nataraj Kasturi can be seen cheering her on as she dances to the catchy song.

Avika Gor's Instagram handle, which has more than 1 million followers, is always full of praises and admiration from her followers. Telugu film actress Natasha Doshi commented with a heart eyes emoticon and a heart emoticon. Other actors including Anup Soni, Sara Khan and writer Milind Gadagkar also commended Avika with a series of heart and fire emoticons. Avika's Sasural Simar Ka colleague Jayati Bhatia also praised her saying, "Yeh hui na baat ladki..." Fans showered Avika Gor with heart emoticons and compliments like 'Awesome', 'Super' and 'Lovely.'

Celebrity choreographer and wife of Nataraj Kasturi, Neethu Nataraj, shared Avika's video on her Instagram stories and applauded her commitment. Soorarai Pottru's song, Kaatuka Kanule, has already crossed over 45 million views on YouTube. Fans have also created several covers on the upbeat song. Soorarai Pottru's Telugu dubbed version is titled Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra.

Avika Gor's Instagram

In recent news, Avika's photos of meeting boyfriend Milind Chandwani's family went viral online. Milind posted multiple pictures of the duo with the Chandwani clan at a New Year's Eve party. Avika also shared the teaser of her new movie Kahani Rubberband Ki co-starring Manish Raisinghani whom she has worked in Hindi TV serial Sasural Simar Ka.

Avika also shared bikini-clad photos showing off her leaner physique in a recent post on Instagram. The actor had been headlining news with her amazing weight loss and transformation. She simply the captioned picture with a sunflower emoji and received over 65,000 likes. As per usual, fans loved her picture and cheered her on.

Avika has also used her platform to create awareness about cleanliness. She recently posted a carousel of pictures and videos of her team and herself cleaning up surrounding areas littered by people. She expressed her feelings for the same in an extensive caption pleading people to keep their vicinities clean.

