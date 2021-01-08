'Balika Vadhu' Actor Avika Gor Flaunts Svelte Body In Blue Bikini; See Photos

On January 7, 2021, Balika Vadhu’s Avika Gor took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a blue coloured bikini. In the picture, she can be seen posing by the poolside while flaunting her svelte body in the setting of beautiful greenery. Avika is currently making the headlines for her physical transformation and weight loss. She has been sharing snippets from her latest photoshoot where she can be flaunting her toned body.

Avika Gor's bikini photo

In the latest picture, Avika can be lying by the poolside while enjoying the serene beauty of nature. While sharing the picture, Avika simply dropped a sunflower emoticon in the caption. As soon as Avika uploaded the picture, her fans were quick to like it and drop lovely comments. A fan commented, “I wonder what wrong did Insta see. Amazing click” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Dashing look”. A user simply called her ‘Beautiful’ and dropped a red heart. Several other fans called her ‘hot’ and ‘stunning’ and dropped fire emoticons.

Avika Gor is an active social media user and constantly treats her fans with snippets from her photoshoots and personal life. In her other post, she shared a picture from her latest photoshoot where she can be seen wearing a grey coloured blazer jacket and a piece of heavy silver jewellery. She styled her straight hair in half up-do bun. Avika kohled up her eye with long lashes and wore matte maroon-coloured lipstick. In the picture, she flaunted her serious look while looking into the camera and as part of the caption, she simply dropped a butterfly emoticon.

Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments. Shardul Pandit commented, “Dayum pretty @avikagor”. A fan page commented, “U look absolutely gorgeous” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan commented, “You are the definition of ‘beauty’” with a blue coloured heart. Another fan wrote, “You look like a barbie doll” with a pair of heart-eyed face emoji and a red heart. A user commented, “Dammm u look so beautiful!!!” with a red heart. Another one simply called her ‘stunning girl’ and dropped a fire emoticon.

Image Source: Avika Gor Instagram

